Giants vs. Packers: Week 5 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (3-1) will take on the Green Bay Packers (3-1) this Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their fifth regular season game of the 2022 regular season.

Experts are leaning entirely toward Green Bay this week — 10:0 — with some of those expecting a complete blowout.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 5 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Packers 27, Giants 16

It’s been a fun four weeks but I don’t see a scenario in which the Giants come away victorious here. I also don’t see a scenario in which Aaron Rodgers continues to be handcuffed in an underperforming offense. He’s bound to break out and with injuries crippling their secondary, that’s like to come against the Giants.

John Fennelly: Packers 27, Giants 17

New York has competed each week so far, a true sign that head coach Brian Daboll has had a positive effect. But at some point the spirit can’t keep overcoming the lack of flesh. The Giants are banged up beyond belief. Daniel Jones won’t be able to scramble and the defense is very thin in the secondary. The Pack have a solid running game and the Giants haven’t been the best at stopping the run. They’ll hang tough, but the Packers, who have won three straight, will prevail.

Tyler Henry: Packers 29, Giants 18

As the Giants come in to Week 5 sporting a surprising 3-1 record, the Packers are likely the toughest opponent they have played thus far. Aaron Rodgers’ loss of Davante Adams is a tough one for sure, but a quarterback as talented as Rodgers makes no name receivers look good.

The Giants’ injuries leave little hope for me going into Sunday as they are beat up on both sides of the ball. I think the Giants will show signs of toughness on Sunday but I think they will be overmatched in this one. I don’t think they ever get within striking distance and I think the score will show a much more competitive game than it actually felt watching it.

Kevin Hickey: Packers 23, Giants 17

Anything can happen in London. As much as I’d love to stick with the Giants here, we have to be somewhat realistic. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense seems to be hitting a groove with the emergence of rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs while their interior pass rush could be the deciding factor against a struggling Giants interior offensive line.

The Giants do matchup well with Saquon Barkley returning to his elite form and if Leonard Williams returns, that will be a big boost to keep this game close.

But if we’re being objective, the Giants probably don’t have enough weapons offensively to pull off the upset.

Jeevan Kirkland: Packers 24, Giants 18

The Giants’ offense should struggle to put up points in London. With a plethora of injuries (on both sides of the ball), it will be difficult for New York to get anything going against a Packers team on a three-game win streak. Green Bay should be able to win this one easily.

Serena Burks: Packers 24, Giants 17

Going across the pond is a difficult travel week for every team, and the Giants are doing it with so many injured players that new players are being brought in who have no field time with the team. It’s not an impossible task, but Aaron Rodgers knows how to take advantage of every aspect of the game, he knows how to adapt and adjust to what the other team is doing. And when there are new players on the field, he’s going to target them because they are the most likely to make a mistake. The Packers have their own adversity to overcome as well, but it’s nothing like what the Giants are dealing with.

