Giants vs. Packers Week 5 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (3-1) and Green Bay Packers (3-1) square off on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England in Week 5.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)
WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)
CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)
WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
LB Azeez Ojulari (calf)
QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion)
DL Leonard Williams (knee)
Green Bay Packers
DL Devonte Wyatt (quad)
OL Rasheed Walker
OL Sean Rhyan
WR Samori Toure
DL Jonathan Ford