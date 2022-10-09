Giants vs. Packers Week 5 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (3-1) and Green Bay Packers (3-1) square off on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England in Week 5.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

LB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion)

DL Leonard Williams (knee)

Green Bay Packers

DL Devonte Wyatt (quad)

OL Rasheed Walker

OL Sean Rhyan

WR Samori Toure

DL Jonathan Ford

