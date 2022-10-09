Giants vs. Packers Week 5 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (3-1) and Green Bay Packers (3-1) square off on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England in Week 5.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

AP Photo/John Munson

  • WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

  • WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

  • CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

  • WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

  • LB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

  • QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion)

  • DL Leonard Williams (knee)

Green Bay Packers

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

  • DL Devonte Wyatt (quad)

  • OL Rasheed Walker

  • OL Sean Rhyan

  • WR Samori Toure

  • DL Jonathan Ford

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

