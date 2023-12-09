Giants vs. Packers: Week 14 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (4-8) will take on the Green Bay Packers (6-6) this Monday night at MetLife Stadium in their 13th game of the 2023 regular season.

Opening the week, the Giants were 6-point home underdogs and the spread has gotten slightly worse since then with New York at +6.5 as of this writing.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 14 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Packers 27, Giants 13

The Packers are on fire of late and while the Giants beat two bad teams, they’re not going anywhere. It’s been fun watching Tommy DeVito steal the spotlight against inferior opponents but the Packers are not one of those. Plus, it’s a primetime game and the Giants love to flop hard in those.

John Fennelly: Packers 24, Giants 13

Hard to pick the Giants here but I can see them playing competitively. If they can chew up the Packers on the ground — and by all indicators that could be the case— they will make this a game. The Giants have forced 11 turnovers over their last three games. They will need to keep that pace to stay with this hot Green Bay team, but they are likely to come up short on Monday.

Tyler Henry: Packers 23, Giants 10

The Giants have had to force a good amount of turnovers with Tommy DeVito under center in order to gut out back-to-back victories. But I can’t see that trend continuing Monday night against the Packers.

The defense will need to play stellar, and the offense will need to lean on Saquon Barkley while playing mistake-free football in order for the Giants to have a chance in this one.

Add in the primetime woes the Giants have experienced in recent memory and I find it hard to believe they will come away victorious on Monday.

Kevin Hickey: Packers 24, Giants 13

The Packers have been riding a heater lately and are coming off a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though the Giants are coming out of the bye week, Green Bay’s defense will be too much to handle for Tommy DeVito, as fun of a story as he’s been.

Jeevan Kirkland: Packers 20, Giants 13

The Packers are on a hot streak having won three straight with the last two coming against Kansas City and Detroit. They look like they have overcome their early season woes and are clicking offensively and defensively.

On the other hand, the Giants simply do not have the talent this season to make them a competitive team week in and week out.

The Giants’ two-game win streak likely comes to an end as the offense may get bottled up by an improving Packers defense.

Serena Burks: Packers 20, Giants 13

The Giants have some momentum and fresh legs coming off the bye, but the Packers have surprised the league this year. Jordan Love doesn’t look like it’s his first year starting in the NFL, and the Packers defense has stepped up in a big way.

The Giants have the potential to beat Green Bay, especially at home, but they will have to be firing on all cylinders. I think they give it a really good shot, but it won’t be enough to overcome the surging Packers

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire