Giants vs. Packers: Statistics, numbers and broken records

The New York Giants improved their record to 4-1 on the season following a dramatic come from behind victory over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday.

The win was a defining moment for the 2022 Giants and the franchise as a whole. They may not be great (yet) but they’re tough, gritty and headed in the right direction. Finally.

Here’s a glance at what interesting stats, numbers and broken records were birthed from the Week 5 win over the Packers.

With the victory, the Giants are now 3-0 all-time in London.

The Giants’ 4-1 start is their best since 2009 (5-0).

The 27 points scored by the Giants offense is their most in regulation during a win since November 15, 2020.

The 14-point deficit is the largest the Giants have overcome in a win since September 22, 2019 when Daniel Jones rallied Big Blue over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie.

The Giants rushed for three touchdowns on Sunday, their most on the ground since November 15, 2020.

Neither the Packers nor the Giants committed a turnover, which last happened on December 20, 2020 in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants recorded 24 first downs on Sunday, their highest total since December 27, 2020.

New York had a touchdown drive that lasted 8:07, which was their longest such TD drive (in terms of clock) since November 30, 2014.

Gary Brightwell scored his first career touchdown.

Daniel Bellinger became the first rookie tight end to score a rushing touchdown in Giants history.

Daniel Jones completed 77.8% of his passes, which is the second-highest of his career (the highest came vs. Tennessee in Week 1, 85%).

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson made his first start for the Giants.

