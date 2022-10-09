Giants vs. Packers Player of the Game: Daniel Jones

The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in London on an early Sunday morning game.

This was an amazing effort from New York as they came into the contest as heavy underdogs due to the talent deficiencies and the crazy amount of injuries the Giants have endured.

However, on the back of amazing coaching and a great effort from key offensive playmakers, the Giants were able to get their third straight win in London. This 27-22 victory brings the Giants to 4-1 and second in the NFC East.

This was an amazing win for the Giants’ fanbase after years of disappointment they finally won a huge game which they probably should not have. A lot of the credit for this victory has to go to Daniel Jones. He battled an ankle injury to even compete in this game and ended up being the deciding factor for Big Blue.

From watching this game one could see that switching Jones with a backup would have put an end to any hopes the Giants had of winning. The Duke product put together a quiet masterclass as he completed about 78-percent of his passes for a season-high 217 passing yards (without his top four pass catchers). Jones consistently extended plays and his pocket presence allowed for the Giants to convert on several crucial second-half first downs.

Even with the ankle injury (and busted open hand), Jones still displayed his mobility completing many throws on the run. He also ended up rushing for 37 yards on 10 attempts (all of which felt like game-changing plays).

Even though he himself did not score any touchdowns, the former first-round pick was the reason why the Giants were able to come back from down 10 and score 17 second-half points to win the game. He is slowly proving why he deserves to be a long-time starter in the league.

Daniel Jones is doing EVERYTHING he can to give the Giants a chance at winning this game, big respect #NYG pic.twitter.com/yHMplVh1RG — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 9, 2022

Daniel Jones experiencing stigmata as he ascends into potentially being the guy pic.twitter.com/b00bt5lERT — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) October 9, 2022

This was an AWESOME throw from Daniel Jones — running to his right, an absolute dart to Marcus Johnson… Carrying the offense right now #NYG pic.twitter.com/c9u7qBUV2J — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 9, 2022

Daniel Jones in this 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/JB8OrpoopH — Giants Nation (@NYG_Nation10) October 9, 2022

Giants QB Daniel Jones on that drive: 🏈7 of 8 for 55 yards passing 🏈3 carries for 25 yards running All but one play without Saquon Barkley, too. https://t.co/KtJiWRGaS9 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 9, 2022

