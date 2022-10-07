Giants vs. Packers: 3 causes for concern in Week 5

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will head across the pond to face off in London as a part of the NFL’s international series in Week 5.

Although both teams enter the game sporting a 3-1 record, most believe the Packers are contenders while considering the Giants as pretenders.

The Packers are the Giants’ toughest opponent of the season thus far, so it is no surprise Green Bay are favored by over a touchdown headed into the weekend.

The Giants are also decimated by injury so we will see who plays on Sunday.

As the Giants prepare for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, here are three causes for concern going into Week 5.

Giants injuries

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Giants were already short-handed going into their Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears as they were without Leonard Williams on defense. And their longest-tenured player, Sterling Shepard, had just been lost for the season on the final offensive play for the Giants in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants ended Week 4 with Saquon Barkley taking snaps to seal the game down the stretch.

Both Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay have already been ruled out for Sunday, as well as pass rusher Azeez Ojulari.

The Giants continue to monitor the statuses of Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, who were both injured last week, as was defensive back Julian Love.

The latest injury report from Thursday featured limited practices from Love (concussion), DL Leonard Williams (knee), Daniel Jones (ankle), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), Evan Neal (neck) and Richie James (ankle).

With the injuries piling up, it’s going to be tough for the Giants to overcome.

Packers rushing attack

AP Photo/John Munson

The Giants have given up the fifth-most rushing yards in the league through four weeks this season.

The Packers rushing attack ranks seventh in the league this year. With Aaron Rodgers’ favorite receiver, Davante Adams, no longer in Green Bay, I would expect the Packers to involve their running backs early and often.

Even if Leonard Williams is back, it’s hard to imagine he’d be close to 100%. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Packers attacked the Giants’ run stoppers early in the game on Sunday.

Giants O-line in pass protection

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Giants have one of the best players in football in Andrew Thomas. Past that, the offensive line has left plenty to be desired this year, so it seems like until they learn how to play together as a unit, the O-line is always going to be a concern.

Two weeks ago, Daniel Jones was sacked five times against the Cowboys pass rush. And anyone who watched the game knows that sack number could have been a lot worse asJones spent most of the day alluding the Dallas front seven.

The Packers’ 11 sacks on the year ranks tied for sixth most in the league. Rashan Gary has five of those sacks by himself and he is coming off the first multi-sack game of the year.

If the Giants are going to have a chance in this game, they will need to protect their quarterback, whoever that will be.

