Giants vs. Mets lineups: Brandon Crawford tries to build on two-homer day originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Giants' bats are starting to heat up on the road.

Coming off consecutive victories over the Orioles in which San Francisco outscored Baltimore 16-3, the Giants look to carry that momentum into the final series of their current nine-game road trip: a three-gamer against the Mets that begins on Tuesday.

Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford (two) accounted for three home runs in the 8-1 win over the Orioles on Sunday, and both veterans are in the lineup again Tuesday against hard-throwing righty Noah Syndergaard. Off to a slow start, Syndergaard is sporting a 3-4 record on the season with an uncharacteristic 4.90 ERA over 75.1 innings pitched.

The Giants, on the other hand, will turn to their ace in Madison Bumgarner (3-5, 4.01 ERA), who was pulled from his last start after just 81 pitches.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday's game between the Giants and Mets at Citi Field. You can follow the action on NBC Sports Bay Area or by downloading and streaming on the MyTeams app:

San Francisco Giants (24-34)

Joe Panik, 2B

Mike Yastrzemski, RF

Evan Longoria, 3B

Brandon Belt, 1B

Stephen Vogt, C

Kevin Pillar, RF

Brandon Crawford, SS

Steven Duggar, CF

















Madison Bumgarner, LHP (3-5, 4.01 ERA)

New York Mets (28-31)

Jeff McNeil, 2B

Pete Alonso, 1B

Michael Conforto, RF

J.D. Davis, LF

Wilson Ramos, C

Todd Frazier, 3B

Amed Rosario, SS

Carlos Gomez, CF

















Noah Syndergaard, RHP (3-4, 4.90 ERA)