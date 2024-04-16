Giants vs. Marlins Highlights
Jung Hoo Lee and the Giants take on Edward Cabrera and the Marlins on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, 2024
Jung Hoo Lee and the Giants take on Edward Cabrera and the Marlins on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, 2024
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Jackie Robinson Day and why it can be a complicated day for the league, they recap all the games from the weekend and if the end is in sight for super agent Scott Boras after a rough offseason.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
USA Basketball is finalizing its roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics
Reese is headed to Chicago.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Never change, Gronk.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
The Dodgers already had a full rotation on their injured list.
Friday at The Masters was one of the strangest days at Augusta National in recent memory.
At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.
Woods has scored in the 80s just five times in his entire career.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.