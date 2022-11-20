Giants vs. Lions Week 11 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton

The New York Giants (7-2) and Detroit Lions (3-6) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 11.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

  • TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

  • OL Evan Neal (knee)

  • WR David Sills

  • LB Austin Calitro

  • LB Quincy Roche

  • OL Jack Anderson

Detroit Lions

  • WR Josh Reynolds (back)

  • DL Josh Paschal (knee)

  • DL Charles Harris (groin)

  • OL Matt Nelson

  • CB Chase Lucas

