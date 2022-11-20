Giants vs. Lions Week 11 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (7-2) and Detroit Lions (3-6) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 11.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

OL Evan Neal (knee)

WR David Sills

LB Austin Calitro

LB Quincy Roche

OL Jack Anderson

Detroit Lions

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

WR Josh Reynolds (back)

DL Josh Paschal (knee)

DL Charles Harris (groin)

OL Matt Nelson

CB Chase Lucas

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire