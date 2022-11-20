Giants vs. Lions Week 11 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (7-2) and Detroit Lions (3-6) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 11.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)
OL Evan Neal (knee)
WR David Sills
LB Austin Calitro
LB Quincy Roche
OL Jack Anderson
Detroit Lions
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
WR Josh Reynolds (back)
DL Josh Paschal (knee)
DL Charles Harris (groin)
OL Matt Nelson
CB Chase Lucas