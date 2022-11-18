Giants vs. Lions: NFL experts make Week 11 picks

The New York Giants (7-2) will host the Detroit Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home favorites but that has dipped to -3 as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 11 matchup:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Lions

N/A

Matt Bowen (ESPN)

Giants

N/A

Jeremy Fowler (ESPN)

Giants

N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS)

Giants

26-19

John Breech (CBS)

Giants

27-23

Jared Dubin (CBS)

Lions

N/A

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Giants

30-23

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Giants

22-16

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Giants

28-27

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)

Giants

24-17

There seems to be a lot of confidence in the Giants this week — specifically in their defense. And that opinion from the above panel is shared by other experts around the league, who are picking New York to win at an 81% clip, according to NFL Pickswatch.

Fans are even more confident in the Giants than the experts. They are picking Big Blue at a rate of 90%.

