Giants vs. Lions: NFL experts make Week 11 picks
The New York Giants (7-2) will host the Detroit Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home favorites but that has dipped to -3 as of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 11 matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
Lions
N/A
Matt Bowen (ESPN)
Giants
N/A
Jeremy Fowler (ESPN)
Giants
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Giants
26-19
John Breech (CBS)
Giants
27-23
Jared Dubin (CBS)
Lions
N/A
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Giants
30-23
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Giants
22-16
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Giants
28-27
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Giants
24-17
There seems to be a lot of confidence in the Giants this week — specifically in their defense. And that opinion from the above panel is shared by other experts around the league, who are picking New York to win at an 81% clip, according to NFL Pickswatch.
Fans are even more confident in the Giants than the experts. They are picking Big Blue at a rate of 90%.
Related
Giants' Wink Martindale describes Kayvon Thibodeaux in hilarious way
Giants' Julian Love: MetLife Stadium turf 'will be changed' in 2023
Joe Judge offered blunt take on Daniel Jones after Giants' firing
List
Giants vs. Lions: 5 things to know about Week 11