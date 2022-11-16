Giants vs. Lions: 5 things to know about Week 11

The New York Giants (7-2) play host to the Detroit Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday afternoon.

Here are five things to know about the Week 11 game.

FOX providing game with top broadcast team

FOX Sports will give this game the top shelf treatment, even though it is in the early broadcast window, with their primary broadcast team.

Kevin Burkhardt will call the play-by-play alongside analyst Greg Olsen with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

FOX does not have a game in the late window this week as they have dedicated air time to coverage of the FIFA World Cup.

The series

The Giants-Lions series goes all the way back to 1930, when the Lions were known as the Portsmouth (Ohio) Spartans. The Lions lead the regular season series, 23-21-1, and are 1-0 against the Giants in the postseason (26-7, in 1935).

Since the NFL realigned into eight divisions of four teams in 2002, the Giants and Lions have met eight times and have split the eight contests.

The teams most recently met in 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit, with the Lions prevailing, 31-26.

Livin' on the edge

The Giants and Lions have both been in a slew of one-score games this season.

Four of the Lions’ six losses have been by four points or less. Two of their three victories have been by six points and one point, respectively.

Eight of the nine games the Giants have played in this season have been decided by one score or less. The only exception was the 27-13 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 8.

Some quick Giants Notes

The Giants, at 7-2, are currently the fifth seed in the NFC playoff picture. Seven teams will qualify for the postseason — the four division winners and three wildcards.

Running back Saquon Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yards with 931 and ranks second in the league with 1,128 total yards from scrimmage yards behind Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (1,173). Barkley has racked up over 100 scrimmage yards in six of the Giants’ nine games this season.

The Giants rank fourth in the NFL in average TOP (time of possession), holding the ball for an average of 32:04 minutes per game.

Quarterback Daniel Jones had a career-high 153.8 QB rating last week against Houston, which is also the highest single-game mark in the NFL this season. Jones’ 145 consecutive passes without throwing an interception is the NFL’s longest active streak.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence leads the team with a career-high five sacks.

The Giants’ defense is tied for the league lead in fumble recoveries with 10.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll has been stellar making halftime adjustments this season, outscoring opponents 120-85 in the second half.

Some quick Lions notes

The Lions have scored over 30 points in four games this season, tied with four other teams for the most in the NFL.

The Lions’ offense has 42 plays of over 20 yards this season (6 runs, 26 passes), which is the fourth-most in the NFL this year.

Detroit has allowed the fourth-fewest sacks (15) in the league this year.

Quarterback Jared Goff has the second-most 20-yard completions since 2017 (317), second only to Tom Brady (345).

Goff’s 92.3 passer rating (500 attempts) is the highest in Lions’ franchise history.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown holds the NFL record for most consecutive games (six) with eight receptions and a touchdown.

Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson leads all NFL rookies in sacks (5.5) and QB pressures (28).

