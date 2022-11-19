Giants vs. Lions: 5 biggest storylines for Week 11

The New York Giants (7-2) host the Detroit Lions (3-6) this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in a game between two teams who face a quick turnaround as they both are scheduled play on Thanksgiving.

The Lions will, if all goes well, host the Buffalo Bills while the Giants will be the guests of the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are five storylines we are following for Week 11.

The Giants' offensive plan

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Giants face a Detroit defense that has surrendered the most yards and points this season.

There is a huge opportunity for the offense to get into gear this week. The only issue is — how will they do it?

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters if the Giants had to throw the ball 60 times to win, they will. The Lions have allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the league this year.

But then again, the Lions are the second-worst team in the NFL when it comes to stopping the run and the Giants have the NFL’s top rusher in Saquon Barkley.

What to do, what to do…

Who's in, who's out

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) is still out, so the Giants will roll with the likes of Chris Myarick, Tanner Hudson and former Jet Lawrence Cager, who is on the practice squad.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has a back issue and is listed as questionable but is expected to play. The Giants added veteran Vernon Butler to their practice squad this week as a precaution.

Right tackle Evan Neal (knee), safety Dane Belton (clavicle), wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck) are all questionable.

If Ezeudu can’t go, Shane Lemieux is ready to step in.

What's at stake

New York Giants helmet

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are 7-2 and currently in second place in the NFC East behind, one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) and one game ahead of the Dallas Cowboys (6-3).

They also hold the fifth seed in the NFC playoff picture after 10 weeks.

A win on Sunday bumps them up to 8-2 and — combined with a Philadelphia loss in Indianapolis this week — could land them in a tie for first place in the division.

A loss puts them at 7-3 heading into Dallas on a short week. Should Dallas defeat Minnesota on Sunday and then the Giants on Thanksgiving, they will be 8-3 and leave the Giants 7-4 and in third place.

Defending the Lions

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions are averaging 371.2 yards of offense per game, sixth-highest in the NFL this season. They are led by quarterback Jared Goff, running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Brian Daboll in under no illusions about the capabilities of Dan Campbell’s bunch.

“They create explosive plays. Goff plays at a high level; he’s a very accurate passer downfield, intermediate, off the play action,” he said. “And then their two runners have taken it to the distance a few times. They’re both a little bit different but both very good. They’ve scored 30 points four times. In six of their losses, four of them have been four points or less. The other one against the Cowboys it was 10-6 with 3:20 left.

“Explosive team. Good football team. We’re going to need a good week of practice.”

Gettin' after it

Detroit Free Press

The Lions have a star rookie pass rusher in Aidan Hutchinson, who leads all rookies with 5.5 sacks this season. The Giants have a stud rookie themselves in Kayvon Thibodeaux, but he has only a single sack this year so far.

Both teams will be looking to make plays via QB pressures.

The Giants are allowing 3.1 sacks per game and Daniel Jones could find himself in many a passing situation in this game. The Lions’ pass rush overall averages less than two sacks per game.

The Lions have been solid in pass protection, giving up just 1.7 sacks per game. The Giants’ pass rush averages 2.2 sacks per game, so defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will likely dial some pressures (as usual) to help shut down Goff.

