Giants vs. Lions: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 11

The New York Giants (7-2) will host the Detroit Lions (3-6) for a Week 11 matchup this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here are three reasons for optimism entering the game.

Lions defense

The Lions currently have the worst defense in the NFL. They allow a league-high 416.2 yards per game and 29.3 points per game. They have allowed 27 or more points in seven of their nine games and have played in a shootout almost every game.

This bodes well for the Giants, who just benefited from playing against another bottom-tier defense in the Houston Texans. In that matchup, the Giants scored their second-highest total of the season (24 points) and absolutely controlled the game.

That is something New York could repeat on Sunday against a team that allows 160.9 rushing yards per game (an aspect of the game the Giants specialize in).

Luck in tight games

Detroit and New York are polar opposites in tight games this season. The Lions are 2-4 in games decided by one score while the Giants are 7-1. Big Blue has proven that it has what it takes to pull ahead late and close games and this will be necessary against a Lions team that keeps games competitive.

In nearly every game this season, Detroit has pulled ahead to early leads but has been unable to finish games off. On the other hand, New York has had five game-winning drives already this season. If history repeats itself, New York could win another close game in Week 11.

Lions overly aggressive?

The Lions have been a fairly inefficient team when it comes to extending drives. They only convert on 40 percent of their third downs (an aspect of that the Giants’ defense is best at allowing completions on 32.7 percent of third down attempts).

This leads the Lions to often play too aggressively and attempt the second-most fourth downs (23) in the league. Detroit has only converted 43.5 percent of these attempts often leaving points on the board or giving opponents advantageous field positions.

This will be something New York must take advantage of as they have struggled to put points on the board all season so allowing the defense to help out will give this offense the ability to get going.

