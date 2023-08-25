Giants vs. Jets: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

The New York Giants (1-1) will close out their preseason against the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday night.

For information on how to watch or listen to the game, read on.

Game Information

New York Giants vs. New York Jets

6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

Television

Channel: NFL Network (national), NBC 4 New York/WNBC (regional)

Announcers: Bob Papa (play-by-play), Carl Banks (analyst), Howard Cross (sideline), and Bruce Beck (sideline)

Referee: Alan Eck

Radio

Sirius Radio (Channel 88 – Jets)

Sirius Radio (Channel 384 – Giants)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 824 – Jets)

New York (WFAN 660 AM)

New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

Danbury, CT (WLAD 880 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 1200 AM)

Syracuse, NY (WTLA 97.7 FM)

Corning, NY (WENI 1450 AM)

Elmira, NY (WENY1230 AM)

Corning, NY (WGMM 98.7 FM)

Plattsburgh, NY (WIRY 1340 AM)

Rome, NY (WRNY 1350 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 1310 AM)

Utica, NY (WTLB 96.5 FM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 1440 AM)

Oswego, NY (WSGO 100.1 FM)

Binghamton, NY (WENE 1430 AM)

Cortland, NY (WIII 99.9 FM)

Ithaca, NY (WIII 100.3 FM)

Burlington, VT (WJKS 104.3 FM)

Easton, PA (WEEX 1230 AM)

Easton, PA (WTKZ 1320 AM)

Finger Lakes, NY (WGVA 1240 AM)

Spanish Broadcast (WADO 1280 AM)

Streaming

Upcoming Games

Sept. 10 – vs. Dallas Cowboys – 8:20 p.m. ET

Sept. 17 – at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 p.m. ET

Sept. 21 – at San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 p.m. ET

Oct. 2 – vs. Seattle Seahawks – 8:15 p.m. ET

Injuries

Giants – No injury report during preseason.

Jets – No injury report during preseason.

