Giants vs. Jets Player of the Game: LB Austin Calitro

The New York Giants were defeated by their cross-town rivals, the New York Jets, in Week 3 of the preseason.

The 31-27 loss brings the Giants to 2-1 in the preseason. Big Blue rested most of their starters in this game letting the players fighting for roster spots show out. And one player that demonstrated that he deserves a shot on the roster was linebacker Austin Calitro.

Calitro has spent five years in the NFL with several teams as an inside linebacker. He’s had a modest career as a reserve player with 94 total tackles (seven for a loss), two passes defended, three quarterback hits, and one sack. On July 28th he signed with the Giants to give them offseason depth at linebacker. At the time Calitro had an uphill battle for a roster spot but his chances definitely improved against the Jets.

The former undrafted free agent out of Villanova was all over the field on Sunday. He recorded five tackles (one for a loss) and was responsible for two turnovers. Calitro’s first turnover was an interception from an errand pass from Joe Flacco that he returned 34 yards to the house.

Calitro’s second turnover was a recovered fumble off of a Micah McFadden tackle. It was a heads-up play by Calitro to dive on the ball. This was Calitro’s third turnover of the season as he picked off a Bailey Zappe pass in Week 1 of the preseason.

