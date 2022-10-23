Giants vs. Jaguars Week 7 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton

The New York Giants (5-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) square off on Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida in Week 7.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

AP Photo/John Munson

  • WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

  • CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

  • WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

  • LB Oshane Ximines (quad)

  • S Jason Pinnock (ankle)

  • LB Austin Calitro

Jacksonville Jaguars

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

  • WR Jamal Agnew (knee)

  • CB Shaquill Griffin (back)

  • RB Snoop Conner

  • S Tyree Gillespie

  • DE Adam Gotsis

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

