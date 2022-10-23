Giants vs. Jaguars Week 7 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (5-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) square off on Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida in Week 7.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

AP Photo/John Munson

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

LB Oshane Ximines (quad)

S Jason Pinnock (ankle)

LB Austin Calitro

Jacksonville Jaguars

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jamal Agnew (knee)

CB Shaquill Griffin (back)

RB Snoop Conner

S Tyree Gillespie

DE Adam Gotsis

