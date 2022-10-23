Giants vs. Jaguars Week 7 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (5-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) square off on Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida in Week 7.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
AP Photo/John Munson
WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)
CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)
WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
LB Oshane Ximines (quad)
S Jason Pinnock (ankle)
LB Austin Calitro
Jacksonville Jaguars
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
WR Jamal Agnew (knee)
CB Shaquill Griffin (back)
RB Snoop Conner
S Tyree Gillespie
DE Adam Gotsis