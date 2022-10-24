Giants vs. Jaguars: Statistics, numbers and broken records

The New York Giants defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, in a sloppy game on Sunday afternoon. It was their sixth win of the season and their fourth in a row.

There’s a lot the Giants have to clean up and they weren’t thrilled with their performance after the game, but a win is a win.

Here’s a glance at what interesting stats, numbers and broken records were birthed from the Week 7 win over the Jaguars.

With the win, the Giants improve to 6-1, which is their best record through seven games since 2008.

Brian Daboll is the first head coach to start his Giants career 6-1 or better since 1929.

The four-game winning streak is the team’s longest since 2020.

The Giants have won their first three road games for the first time since 2009.

The win in Jacksonville is the first for the Giants organization.

The Giants scored a touchdown on their opening drive, snapping a 14-game game streak of futility.

Graham Gano connected on a 38-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Those were the team’s first points in the final 2:00 of the first half since 2020. They had been outscored 91-0 over that span.

Daniel Jones set career highs with 11 rushing attempts and 107 yards.

Jones’ 107 rushing yards are the fourth-highest total by a QB in franchise history and the most since 1934.

Jones’ rushing touchdown gives him three on the season, a new career-high.

Jones has led five game-winning drives this season. No other NFL quarterback has more than three.

With his 100-yard rushing performance, Saquon Barkley now has 15 all-time, which is fourth-most in Giants history.

Jones and Barkley became the first QB-RB tandem in Giants history to rush for over 100 yards each in one game. It’s also just the third time in Giants history any tandem rushed for over 100 yards each.

