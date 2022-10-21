Giants vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 7 picks

The New York Giants (5-1) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 7 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) Giants N/A Mike Clay (ESPN) Jaguars N/A Domonique Foxworth (ESPN) Jaguars N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Jaguars 24-20 John Breech (CBS) Giants 27-23 Jared Dubin (CBS) Jaguars N/A Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Giants 22-16 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Giants 27-23 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Giants 30-25 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Jaguars 21-20

After two consecutive weeks of the Giants getting no love, 50% of the above panel is finally expressing some faith in them. Of course, that also means 50% of the above panel continues to doubt them.

That’s nearly on par with the overall split among experts. NFL Pickswatch shows 57% favor the Giants compared to 43% for Jacksonville. However, fans see this one playing out very differently with a whopping 71% picking the Giants to win.

Giants Wire staff picks will be out on Saturday.

