Giants vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 7 picks

Dan Benton
The New York Giants (5-1) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 7 matchup:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Jeremy Fowler (ESPN)

Giants

N/A

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Jaguars

N/A

Domonique Foxworth (ESPN)

Jaguars

N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS)

Jaguars

24-20

John Breech (CBS)

Giants

27-23

Jared Dubin (CBS)

Jaguars

N/A

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Giants

22-16

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Giants

27-23

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Giants

30-25

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)

Jaguars

21-20

After two consecutive weeks of the Giants getting no love, 50% of the above panel is finally expressing some faith in them. Of course, that also means 50% of the above panel continues to doubt them.

That’s nearly on par with the overall split among experts. NFL Pickswatch shows 57% favor the Giants compared to 43% for Jacksonville. However, fans see this one playing out very differently with a whopping 71% picking the Giants to win.

Giants Wire staff picks will be out on Saturday.

