Giants vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 7 picks
The New York Giants (5-1) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 7 matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Jeremy Fowler (ESPN)
Giants
N/A
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Jaguars
N/A
Domonique Foxworth (ESPN)
Jaguars
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Jaguars
24-20
John Breech (CBS)
Giants
27-23
Jared Dubin (CBS)
Jaguars
N/A
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Giants
22-16
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Giants
27-23
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Giants
30-25
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Jaguars
21-20
After two consecutive weeks of the Giants getting no love, 50% of the above panel is finally expressing some faith in them. Of course, that also means 50% of the above panel continues to doubt them.
That’s nearly on par with the overall split among experts. NFL Pickswatch shows 57% favor the Giants compared to 43% for Jacksonville. However, fans see this one playing out very differently with a whopping 71% picking the Giants to win.
Giants Wire staff picks will be out on Saturday.
