Giants vs. Jaguars highlights Week 7
Watch the New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars highlights from Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
Philadelphia hit four home runs in the win, overcoming a 4-0 deficit before they even came to bat against San Diego.
Could it be time for Malik Willis in Tennessee? Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was in a walking boot with an ankle injury as he did his postgame press conference following Sunday’s 19-10 victory over the Colts. “It doesn’t feel great,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “Sometimes that comes with the [more]
He helped the Giants to a 23-17 victory.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Two Giants defenders tackled Jacksonville's Christian Kirk inside the 1-yard line as time expired, preserving New York's 23-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday to match its best start since 2008. New York quarterback Daniel Jones ran for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown, turning to his legs to carry the Giants (6-1) down the stretch.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach.
The Chargers are off to a bad start at home against the Seahawks. After the Seahawks took a 7-0 lead with quarterback Geno Smith‘s 20-yard touchdown to Marquise Goodwin, quarterback Justin Herbert threw an interception over the middle to safety Ryan Neal. It didn’t take Seattle long to take full advantage of the turnover, with [more]
The Buccaneers got the ball first in Sunday’s road game against the Panthers and their third offensive snap looked like it would result in a touchdown. Wide receiver Mike Evans ran wide open deep down the field and quarterback Tom Brady hit him with a pass that would have resulted in an easy touchdown if [more]
Everything had been going the Seahawks' way at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers, until this bit of news.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a second straight upset loss on the road, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings, Week 8 2022
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...
The Rams’ offer for Christian McCaffrey was close to the 49ers’, but one pick was a round lower
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle in a Super Bowl 54 rematch as All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey makes his 49ers debut.
The 49ers had some competition in landing Christian McCaffrey, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer revealed on Friday.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
The Snyders are nothing if not brazenly defiant. With owner Daniel Snyder facing a growing push to force him out, Snyder continues to authorize the issuance of strident, combative comments in response to anything and everything said by anyone and everyone about him. His wife, Tanya, displayed a little of that same attitude on Sunday. [more]