Giants vs. Falcons Week 3 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (0-2) and Atlanta Falcons (0-2) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 3.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

  • CB Josh Jackson

  • RB Devontae Booker

  • CB Sam Beal

  • DB Nate Ebner

  • LB Justin Hilliard

Atlanta Falcons

  • WR Frank Darby (calf)

  • WR Russell Gage (ankle)

  • CB A.J. Terrell (concussion)

  • RB Wayne Gallman

  • TE Parker Hesse

  • DL John Cominsky

For Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, he will have his full compliment of offensive weapons for the very first time in his career.

