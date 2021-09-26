Giants vs. Falcons Week 3 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New York Giants (0-2) and Atlanta Falcons (0-2) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 3.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
CB Josh Jackson
RB Devontae Booker
CB Sam Beal
DB Nate Ebner
LB Justin Hilliard
Atlanta Falcons
WR Frank Darby (calf)
WR Russell Gage (ankle)
CB A.J. Terrell (concussion)
RB Wayne Gallman
TE Parker Hesse
DL John Cominsky
For Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, he will have his full compliment of offensive weapons for the very first time in his career.