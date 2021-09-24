Giants vs. Falcons Week 3 pick and prediction

Daniel Jones motions at line of scrimmage Week 2 in 2021

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Spread: Giants -3

The Giants should be used to this by now, playing must-win games in Week 3. It’s become their thing over the past decade. After all, they’ve started 0-2 in each of the past five seasons and eight times in the last nine years.



The good news is they’ve gotten pretty good at winning those games. In the seven previous times they’ve started 0-2 they’ve gone 4-3 in Week 3 games.

This time they try to get right against an 0-2 Atlanta Falcons team that’s struggling just like them – a team whose defense has looked awful while its offense has struggled to find its footing. They have weapons around quarterback Matt Ryan, even without departed receiver Julio Jones, and the theoretical ability to move the ball, but so far that hasn’t helped. And they’re trying to rebuild a defense that has been bad for years.

This game is simply a matter of which team will solve its own problems first.

It helps that the Giants are at home, but what really helps is that their offense actually played pretty well last Thursday night in their 30-29 loss in Washington. It was one of the best games of quarterback Daniel Jones’ career, the offensive line was decent, and even running back Saquon Barkley showed a brief flash of his old pop.



Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants tried to tell everyone all summer that their offense was going to need time, especially after all the time so many of them missed in training camp with injuries. They almost put it together just two weeks into the regular season. Coming off a 10-day break to rest after a crazy opening two weeks, they should be able to do even better.

Story continues

Of course, that only matters if their defense can keep the Falcons in check. Ryan has been undone by turnovers in the first two games – something the Giants were pretty good at creating a year ago, but not so much the first two weeks. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham needs to find a way to pressure Ryan into a mistake or two. If he has time to pick the Giants’ secondary apart, with receiver Calvin Ridley and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, he probably will.

Maybe what we saw last week in Washington was fool’s gold, but I think the Giants are on the verge of turning the corner. I think Jones found his groove and the offense started to click, and it’s going to be even better with a rested Barkley and 10 days to come up with a game plan. And the defense just can’t be as bad as it’s been. There’s too much talent on that side of the ball, as everyone saw last year.

So at home against a flawed and struggling team, the Giants will be the first team to get it right. If they don’t, of course, they’re likely staring at a whole season gone wrong. And there may be no way to fix that at all.

Pick: Take the Giants, minus 3

Prediction: Giants 30, Falcons 21

My record straight up: 1-1

My record against the spread: 0-2