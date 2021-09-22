Giants vs. Falcons: 6 things to know about Week 3

The New York Giants (0-2) will play host to the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday afternoon.

Here are six things to know about the Week 3 game.

The history between the teams

Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the 25th regular season matchup all-time between the two clubs since the Falcons entered the league as an expansion team in 1966. The Falcons lead the series, 13-11. The two teams last faced one another in MetLife Stadium on Sept. 20, 2015 -- a 24-20 Falcons win. Atlanta won the last overall meeting, 23-20, in 2018 on Monday Night Football. The Giants hosted the Falcons in the wildcard round of the 201l playoffs and defeated them easily, 24-2, en route to their Super Bowl XLVI victory. Big Blue has won three of their last four matchups versus the Falcons in MetLife Stadium.

Who are the Falcons?

Al Bello/Getty Images

Atlanta is led by head coach Arthur Smith, who is in his first year with the Falcons after a decade as an assistant with the Tennessee Titans. Their quarterback is 14-year veteran Matt Ryan, who is ninth all-time on the NFL's career passing yards list (behind Eli Manning). The Falcons' running game is a mix of former Carolina Panther Mike Davis and career special team ace Cordarrelle Patterson. Calvin Ridley is their top receiver and their top rookie is tight end Kyle Pitts. On defense, the Falcons' top tacklers are linebackers Foyesade Oluokun and Deion Jones, On special teams, placekicker Younghoe Koo was a Pro Bowler last year.

Atlanta is struggling

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants may be 0-2 but they should have beat Washington last week and stayed competitive with Denver in Week 1. That can't be said about the Falcons. They've been flogged in their first two games this year. In Week 1, they were trounced by Philadelphia at home, 32-6, and were taken apart by the Buccaneers in Tampa, 48-25, last week.

Eli Manning to be honored

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Former quarterback Eli Manning will be honored at halftime when he becomes the 43rd member of the Giants' Ring of Honor. His No. 10 jersey will be retired as well. Manning played the most seasons in a Giants uniform (16) and holds the mark for most games played in Giants uniform (236). Eli led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories, both over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, and holds all of the franchise's major passing records.

Daniel Jones is peaking

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Daniel Jones has become one of the best all-around quarterback talents in the league this year. He has gone from fantasy dud to fantasy stud. Currently Jones is eighth in scoring on FanDuel and ninth on DraftKings and is slightly behind such fantasy juggernauts such as Kyler Murray, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey. Jones is third in the NFL in rushing yards among quarterbacks (122) behind only Jackson (193) and Jalen Hurts (144). He is second to Hurts (8.47) in yards per attempt (8.13) and is tied with Murray and Jackson with two rushing touchdowns this season. (FennellyonFootball).

Sterling Shepard

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

After all the enhancements the Giants made to their offense this offseason, it's Sterling Shepard who leads the Giants in targets in the passing game after two weeks with 19. He leads the Giants in receiving yards with 207. He is tied for the league lead in receptions with 16 with Amari Cooper, T.J. Hockenson and Cooper Kupp. Shepard has an incredible catch ratio of over 84 percent and iron pace to catch 136 passes for 1,759 yards over the 17-game schedule with eight TDs.

