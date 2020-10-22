Giants vs. Eagles Week 7 inactives: Sterling Shepard makes return

The New York Giants (1-5) and Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1) square off on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the seventh game of the regular season for both teams.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
- S Adrian Colbert (shoulder)
- WR C.J. Board (concussion)
- DB Darnay Holmes (neck)
- OT Jackson Barton
- TE Eric Tomlinson
- DE RJ McIntosh
- DE Jabaal Sheard
Philadelphia Eagles
- OT Jack Driscoll (ankle)
- DT Malik Jackson (quad)
- RB Miles Sanders (knee)
- WR Alshon Jeffery (calf/foot)
- S K’Von Wallace (shoulder)
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- WR Quez Watkins
