Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (9-6-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) square off on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in Week 18.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a complete list:
New York Giants
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)
LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)
DL Leonard Williams (neck)
NT Dexter Lawrence
LT Andrew Thomas
RB Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
OL Lane Johnson (groin)
CB Avonte Maddox (toe)
DE Josh Sweat (neck)
QB Ian Book
RB Trey Sermon
