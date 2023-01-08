Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (9-6-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) square off on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in Week 18.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a complete list:

New York Giants

  • CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

  • LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

  • DL Leonard Williams (neck)

  • NT Dexter Lawrence

  • LT Andrew Thomas

  • RB Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles

  • OL Lane Johnson (groin)

  • CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

  • DE Josh Sweat (neck)

  • QB Ian Book

  • RB Trey Sermon

