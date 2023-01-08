Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (9-6-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) square off on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in Week 18.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a complete list:

New York Giants

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

NT Dexter Lawrence

LT Andrew Thomas

RB Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

OL Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

DE Josh Sweat (neck)

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire