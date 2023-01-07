Giants vs. Eagles: Week 18 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (9-6-1) will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) this Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in the regular season finale.

Experts are leaning entirely toward Philly this week — 10:0 — with many expecting a blowout.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 18 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Eagles 27, Giants 23

The game itself is meaningless for the Giants, they’re unlikely to play their starters much if at all, and some of their coaches have already begun to work ahead. Despite all of that, I don’t anticipate the blowout so many others do — even if Jalen Hurts returns.

He’ll be a little rusty and the Eagles have come back down to earth a bit in recent weeks, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, Tyrod Taylor will have an opportunity to make a statement and you better believe he’ll look to capitalize on that.

John Fennelly: Eagles 31, Giants 10

Even if Giants wanted to compete in this game, it’s hard to see how. Philly may get Jalen Hurts back and their running game is just too much for the Giants’ depleted run defense. The Giants don’t need this game and they should approach it as such. No sense in getting more players hurt. The Eagles will likely need to win this to gain both the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed. Anyone picking the Giants to win this week is crazy.

Tyler Henry: Eagles 27, Giants 20

I don’t expect the Giants to play many of their starters with the sixth seed locked up for Big Blue. Even if the Eagles don’t have Jalen Hurts, I expect them to play with an enormous sense of urgency in this one and pull this one out against a Giants team who is getting ready for the postseason.

Kevin Hickey: N/A

N/A

Jeevan Kirkland: Eagles 34, Giants 17

The Giants are locked into the sixth seed of the NFC playoffs and have very little to play for coming into this game. In contrast, the Eagles could lose a first-round bye and a playoff home-field advantage with a loss in this game. Philadelphia will be looking to lock up the No. 1 seed in this one making it a challenging game for the Giants.

Serena Burks: Eagles 35, Giants 21

With Jalen Hurts likely to return, the Eagles have a chance to lock down the NFC East and take the No. 1 spot in the NFC, which secures them a bye. The Giants are in and a win doesn’t change their position. I expect the Giants to show up, but the Eagles have more to play for.

