Giants vs. Eagles Week 16 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton
In this article:
The New York Giants (4-10) and Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) square off on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in Week 16.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

  • QB Reid Sinnett

  • DB Kary Vincent Jr.

  • CB Tay Gowan

  • DT Marlon Tuiolotu

For the Giants, Jake Fromm will start at quarterback in place of veteran Mike Glennon. And while he’ll be without Sterling Shepard, the team will welcome rookie Kadarius Toney back.

