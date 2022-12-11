Giants vs. Eagles Week 14 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (7-4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 14.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

WR David Sills

CB Rodarius Williams

TE Lawrence Cager

Philadelphia Eagles

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

G Josh Sills

G Iosua Opeta

DE Janarius Robinson

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire