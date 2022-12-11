Giants vs. Eagles Week 14 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
The New York Giants (7-4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 14.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)
CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)
OL Shane Lemieux (toe)
DL Leonard Williams (neck)
WR David Sills
CB Rodarius Williams
TE Lawrence Cager
Philadelphia Eagles
LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)
QB Ian Book
RB Trey Sermon
G Josh Sills
G Iosua Opeta
DE Janarius Robinson
