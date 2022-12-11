Giants vs. Eagles Week 14 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (7-4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 14.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

  • OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

  • CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

  • OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

  • DL Leonard Williams (neck)

  • WR David Sills

  • CB Rodarius Williams

  • TE Lawrence Cager

Philadelphia Eagles

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

  • LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)

  • QB Ian Book

  • RB Trey Sermon

  • G Josh Sills

  • G Iosua Opeta

  • DE Janarius Robinson

