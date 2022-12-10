Giants vs. Eagles: Week 14 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (7-4-1) will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in their first of two meetings over a five-week span.

Experts are leaning heavily toward Philadelphia this week — 9:1 — with most (but not all) expecting a one-score game.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 14 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Eagles 27, Giants 17

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

For the Giants to take down the Eagles, who have a far superior roster, they’ll need to be perfect and also get lucky along the way. That’s a big ask, and Santa isn’t handing out any Christmas miracles just yet.

*Above prediction was also printed in USA TODAY Sports Weekly alongside a full game preview. Print editions are available every Wednesday at newsstands everywhere.

John Fennelly: Eagles 34, Giants 13

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Still trying to figure out how this game is still only Philly -7 points. The Eagles are the best rushing team in the NFL and the Giants have had one of the worst run defenses over the past month. New York is still not 100 percent healthy and have very little offensive power to match Jalen Hurts and the high-flying Eagles. This game has blowout written all over it especially if Saquon Barkley can’t play for the Giants.

Tyler Henry: Eagles 31, Giants 17

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

I don’t give the Giants much of a shot on Sunday against the Eagles.

The Giants are getting slightly healthier but are still beat up and will likely be without a few key players. The Eagles have been a powerhouse all season long and the Giants will need to play pretty close to mistake-free football in order to come away with the win.

I don’t expect this one to be close, although in a division game anything can happen.

Kevin Hickey: N/A

Rob Carr/Getty Images

N/A

Jeevan Kirkland: Eagles 31, Giants 13

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have slowly been sliding down the hill that they built for themselves starting off the season 6-1. They are now 7-4-1 and this game against the Eagles may be where the wheels finally come off the bus.

Story continues

Philadelphia has an amazing rushing attack that will be very difficult for the Giants to stop. They are also simply the best team in the league so far this season and New York has not had the most favorable outcomes against them in recent history. This one may get ugly and get ugly fast.

Serena Burks: Eagles 42, Giants 24

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

While the Eagles are presented with challenges they haven’t faced yet this season, the Giants have a significantly more difficult challenge in front of them. Injury-riddled on both sides of the ball, the Giants have limited weapons available. While I would love to see New York pull off a win, I doubt it happens.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire