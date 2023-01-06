Giants vs. Eagles: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (9-6-1) will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

For information on how to watch or listen to the game, read on.

Game Information

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Television

Channel: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Radio

  • Sirius Radio (Channel 225 – Eagles)

  • Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants)

  • SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

  • SiriusXM Internet (Channel 825 – Eagles)

  • New York (WFAN 660 AM)

  • New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

  • Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

  • Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

  • Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

  • Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

  • Danbury, CT (WLAD 880 AM)

  • Syracuse, NY (WTLA 1200 AM)

  • Syracuse, NY (WTLA 97.7 FM)

  • Corning, NY (WENI 1450 AM)

  • Elmira, NY (WENY1230 AM)

  • Corning, NY (WGMM 98.7 FM)

  • Plattsburgh, NY (WIRY 1340 AM)

  • Rome, NY (WRNY 1350 AM)

  • Utica, NY (WTLB 1310 AM)

  • Utica, NY (WTLB 96.5 FM)

  • Oswego, NY (WSGO 1440 AM)

  • Oswego, NY (WSGO 100.1 FM)

  • Binghamton, NY (WENE 1430 AM)

  • Cortland, NY (WIII 99.9 FM)

  • Ithaca, NY (WIII 100.3 FM)

  • Burlington, VT (WJKS 104.3 FM)

  • Easton, PA (WEEX 1230 AM)

  • Easton, PA (WTKZ 1320 AM)

  • Finger Lakes, NY (WGVA 1240 AM)

  • Spanish Broadcast (Que Buena 92.7 FM)

Streaming

