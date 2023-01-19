Giants vs. Eagles: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule
The New York Giants (10-7-1) will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.
For information on how to watch or listen to the game, read on.
Game Information
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 21
Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Television
Channel: FOX (national), FOX Deportes (national)
Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline), and Kristina Pink (sideline)
Referee: Clete Blakeman
Radio
Sirius Radio (Channel 225 – Giants)
Sirius Radio (Channel 227 – Eagles)
Sirius Radio (Channel 228 – National)
Sirius Radio (Channel 229 – Spanish)
SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)
SiriusXM Internet (Channel 825 – Eagles)
SiriusXM Internet (Channel 966 – National)
SiriusXM Internet (Channel 983 – Spanish)
New York (WFAN 660 AM)
New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)
Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)
Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)
Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)
Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)
Danbury, CT (WLAD 880 AM)
Syracuse, NY (WTLA 1200 AM)
Syracuse, NY (WTLA 97.7 FM)
Corning, NY (WENI 1450 AM)
Elmira, NY (WENY1230 AM)
Corning, NY (WGMM 98.7 FM)
Plattsburgh, NY (WIRY 1340 AM)
Rome, NY (WRNY 1350 AM)
Utica, NY (WTLB 1310 AM)
Utica, NY (WTLB 96.5 FM)
Oswego, NY (WSGO 1440 AM)
Oswego, NY (WSGO 100.1 FM)
Binghamton, NY (WENE 1430 AM)
Cortland, NY (WIII 99.9 FM)
Ithaca, NY (WIII 100.3 FM)
Burlington, VT (WJKS 104.3 FM)
Easton, PA (WEEX 1230 AM)
Easton, PA (WTKZ 1320 AM)
Finger Lakes, NY (WGVA 1240 AM)
Spanish Broadcast (Que Buena 92.7 FM)
Streaming
NFL+
FoxSports.com
FOX Sports app
NFL mobile app
