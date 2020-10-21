Giants vs. Eagles preview: A win puts Big Blue back in NFC East playoff hunt

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains how a Giants’ win over the Eagles in Week 7 could help propel them to the top of the NFC East. Here's everything you need to know ...
DATE/TIME: Thursday, Oct. 22, 8:20 p.m.
NETWORK: FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime
WEATHER: Low of 61 degrees, 25 percent chance of rain (Accuweather)
THE LATEST: Defensive back Darnay Holmes (neck) is questionable while WR C.J. Board (concussion) and DB Adrian Colbert (shoulder) are out. For the Eagles, TE Zach Ertz (ankle) and RB Miles Sanders (knee) are both out, among others.