Giants vs. Eagles Player of the Game: Daniel Jones

A few weeks ago, the New York Giants nearly knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles but found a way to lose that game. This time around, they finished the fight and closed out the win.

The Giants ended an eight-game losing streak against the Eagles that dated all the way back to November of 2016 and defeated their NFC East rivals, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium.

The star of the game was second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who did it with his arm and legs.

Jones was 21-for-28 with 244 yards through the air. And while he didn’t throw any touchdowns, he also didn’t throw any interceptions, either.

With his legs, Jones was the Giants’ leading rusher, as he had nine carries for 64 yards and a 34-yard touchdown.

Daniel Jones 34 yard TD run! Giants up! pic.twitter.com/GkBOaSfNS4 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 15, 2020

If not for a holding call on Andrew Thomas, Jones would have had a second rushing touchdown as well.

What was even better about this game for Jones: zero turnovers. In most games, Jones is good for at least one turnover, even if it isn’t his fault. But in this game, no fumbles and no interceptions — a rare clean game for Jones.

On the season, Jones has 49 carries for 384 yards and a touchdown. Jones is the team’s leading rusher this season, although that can be attributed to the injuries suffered to the depth chart and the likes of Saquon Barkley and Devonta Freeman, both of whom are on injured reserve.

Related