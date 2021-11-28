Giants vs. Eagles Player of the Game: Xavier McKinney

On a day where the New York Giants retired Michael Strahan’s jersey, he would have been fired up over their defensive performance on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants held on to knock off the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7. The defense got after quarterback Jalen Hurts and made him turn the ball over three times — one of those going to second-year safety Xavier McKinney.

Xavier McKinney picks Jalen Hurts off; Hurts 3rd pick of the day. Giants still up 10-0 over the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/MTRg7GLQhz — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) November 28, 2021

McKinney finished with eight total tackles (four solo). He also had two passes defensed to go along with the interception. On the final drive, McKinney nearly had his second interception of the game.

The interception was McKinney’s fifth of the season. Tae Crowder and Darnay Holmes also had interceptions off Hurts as well.