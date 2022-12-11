Giants vs. Eagles Player of the Game: Azeez Ojulari

The New York Giants were defeated by the Philidelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants were never really in this game as the Eagles got out to a 21-0 start. Things did not get any better throughout the game as New York would only score 22 points compared to another 27 scored by Philidelphia.

It is hard to have many positive takeaways from this blowout loss but one thing that has improved for Big Blue over the past two weeks is the team’s pass rush. This was especially headlined by second-year edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

It has been a season filled with adversity for Ojulari as he missed the first two games of the season with an injury. Then he played in Weeks 3 and 4 before suffering another injury that held him out until Week 13.

However, here in Week 14, Ojulari showed out as he recorded four tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss. Both of Ojulari’s sacks forced punts for the Eagles as he was a drive-killer on the day.

He was a force to be reckoned with outside for this New York defense and he helped try to contain a red-hot offense led by Jalen Hurts.

Azeez Ojulari with another sack. There is a positive. Has done nothing but produce when healthy this season. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 11, 2022

Azeez Ojulari with his 2nd sack of the day. Well, at least one Giant will get a 'Kudos' on Monday morning. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) December 11, 2022

