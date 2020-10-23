Giants vs. Eagles Player of the Game: Sterling Shepard

The New York Giants had an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. And somehow they found a way to blow it on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Giants were able to move the football and generate some offense in Week 7. And while Daniel Jones was the leading rusher — and yes, he did have an 80-yard run that resulted in him stumbling over his own feet — he also had a costly fumble at the end of the game.

However, one of Jones’ key weapons made his return and made a positive impact on Thursday night: Sterling Shepard.

Shepard hauled in six catches for 59 yards and had what at the time looked like the touchdown catch that put the Eagles away in the game — a two-yard touchdown to conclude a 15-play drive.

Daniel Jones TOUCHDOWN to Sterling Shepard! Giants up! pic.twitter.com/6BoV1jYZ0Z — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 23, 2020

The Eagles, though, were able to put together two scoring drives after that touchdown and came back and win against the Giants, 22-21.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Giants as they nearly ended their four-year drought against the Eagles, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Related