Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 16 picks

The New York Giants (5-9) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Christmas Day.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 10.5-point road underdogs and it’s only gotten worse since then. As of this writing, the Giants are +12.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 16 matchup.

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) Eagles N/A Mike Clay (ESPN) Eagles N/A Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) Eagles N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Eagles 30-14 John Breech (CBS) Eagles 24-13 Jordan Dajani (CBS) Eagles 27-14 Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Eagles 30-20 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Eagles 26-20 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Eagles 31-17 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Eagles 33-13

The Eagles may be riding a three-game losing streak but there was no way anyone would pick them to lose to the Giants. Needless to say, the unanimous choice of Philly winning on Christmas Day comes as absolutely no surprise whatsoever.

All other experts and analysts agree with 100 percent — literally every single insided league-wide — picking the Eagles to drop the Giants on Monday afternoon, according to NFL Pickwatch.

Fans do give the Giants a sliver of hope with “only” 98 percent predicting a Philly victory in Week 16.

