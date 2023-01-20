Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Divisional Playoff picks
The New York Giants (10-7-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7-point road underdogs and that spread has gotten slightly worse (+7.5) since then.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the NFC Divisional Playoff matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
Eagles
N/A
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Eagles
N/A
Stephanie Bell (ESPN)
Eagles
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Eagles
30-28
John Breech (CBS)
Giants
23-20
Jared Dubin (CBS)
Eagles
N/A
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Giants
23-20
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Eagles
25-20
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Eagles
33-28
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Eagles
34-24
The Giants actually have a couple more believers than we expected. Still, the vast majority of the above panel thinks the Eagles are headed to the NFC Championship Game and they’re joined by 92% of all league experts and analysts, according to NFL Pickwatch.
Fans are slightly more confident in Big Blue, picking them at a 17% clip.
How do you see this game playing out, Giants fans? Sound off in the comments sections below.
