Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Divisional Playoff picks

The New York Giants (10-7-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7-point road underdogs and that spread has gotten slightly worse (+7.5) since then.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the NFC Divisional Playoff matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Dan Graziano (ESPN) Eagles N/A Mike Clay (ESPN) Eagles N/A Stephanie Bell (ESPN) Eagles N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Eagles 30-28 John Breech (CBS) Giants 23-20 Jared Dubin (CBS) Eagles N/A Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Giants 23-20 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Eagles 25-20 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Eagles 33-28 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Eagles 34-24

The Giants actually have a couple more believers than we expected. Still, the vast majority of the above panel thinks the Eagles are headed to the NFC Championship Game and they’re joined by 92% of all league experts and analysts, according to NFL Pickwatch.

Fans are slightly more confident in Big Blue, picking them at a 17% clip.

How do you see this game playing out, Giants fans? Sound off in the comments sections below.

