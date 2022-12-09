Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +7.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 14 matchup:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Eagles

N/A

Domonique Foxworth (ESPN)

Eagles

N/A

Laura Rutledge (ESPN)

Giants

N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS)

Eagles

27-24

John Breech (CBS)

Eagles

34-24

Jared Dubin (CBS)

Eagles

N/A

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Eagles

24-20

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Eagles

24-20

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Eagles

30-25

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)

Eagles

31-14

Frankly, we’re surprised anyone picked the Giants to win, so kudos to Laura Rutledge for going out on a ledge with her prediction. Ba dum tis. We’ll be here all week, folks.

The range in score predictions is also interesting. Some believe it will be a close game, while others are expecting a total blowout. It speaks to the unpredictable nature of the Giants this season.

Experts around the league are also heavily favoring the Eagles in this one. 93% of all NFL insiders have Philadelphia winning, according to NFL Pickswatch. Fans are even more one-sided with 95% predicting an Eagles victory.

Related

Eagles' Jonathan Gannon on Giants' Daniel Jones: 'Big-time challenge'

Darius Slayton: Giants and Eagles fans won't be dining together

Giants' Daniel Jones ready for tough test vs. Eagles' corners

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories