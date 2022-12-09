Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +7.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 14 matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
Eagles
N/A
Domonique Foxworth (ESPN)
Eagles
N/A
Laura Rutledge (ESPN)
Giants
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Eagles
27-24
John Breech (CBS)
Eagles
34-24
Jared Dubin (CBS)
Eagles
N/A
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Eagles
24-20
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Eagles
24-20
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Eagles
30-25
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Eagles
31-14
Frankly, we’re surprised anyone picked the Giants to win, so kudos to Laura Rutledge for going out on a ledge with her prediction. Ba dum tis. We’ll be here all week, folks.
The range in score predictions is also interesting. Some believe it will be a close game, while others are expecting a total blowout. It speaks to the unpredictable nature of the Giants this season.
Experts around the league are also heavily favoring the Eagles in this one. 93% of all NFL insiders have Philadelphia winning, according to NFL Pickswatch. Fans are even more one-sided with 95% predicting an Eagles victory.
