Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks

The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +7.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 14 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Dan Graziano (ESPN) Eagles N/A Domonique Foxworth (ESPN) Eagles N/A Laura Rutledge (ESPN) Giants N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Eagles 27-24 John Breech (CBS) Eagles 34-24 Jared Dubin (CBS) Eagles N/A Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Eagles 24-20 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Eagles 24-20 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Eagles 30-25 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Eagles 31-14

Frankly, we’re surprised anyone picked the Giants to win, so kudos to Laura Rutledge for going out on a ledge with her prediction. Ba dum tis. We’ll be here all week, folks.

The range in score predictions is also interesting. Some believe it will be a close game, while others are expecting a total blowout. It speaks to the unpredictable nature of the Giants this season.

Experts around the league are also heavily favoring the Eagles in this one. 93% of all NFL insiders have Philadelphia winning, according to NFL Pickswatch. Fans are even more one-sided with 95% predicting an Eagles victory.

