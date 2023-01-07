Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 18 picks
The New York Giants (9-6-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 13.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 18 matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Dominique Foxworth (ESPN)
Eagles
N/A
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Eagles
N/A
Matt Bowen (ESPN)
Eagles
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Eagles
30-20
John Breech (CBS)
Eagles
30-17
Jared Dubin (CBS)
Eagles
41-16
Richard Morin (USA TODAY)
Eagles
25-17
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Eagles
33-10
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Eagles
31-20
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Eagles
31-14
Given the playoff implications and the fact that the Giants have no reason to play their starters, it should come as little surprise the Eagles were a unanimous pick.
That largely stood true for other experts and insiders around the league, who are picking Philly at a 95% clip, according to NFL Pickwatch.
For whatever reason, fans are giving the Giants a slightly better chance to win. They are picking the Eagles at 90%, which is still quite one-sided.
