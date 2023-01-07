Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 18 picks

The New York Giants (9-6-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 13.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 18 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Dominique Foxworth (ESPN) Eagles N/A Mike Clay (ESPN) Eagles N/A Matt Bowen (ESPN) Eagles N/A Pete Prisco (CBS) Eagles 30-20 John Breech (CBS) Eagles 30-17 Jared Dubin (CBS) Eagles 41-16 Richard Morin (USA TODAY) Eagles 25-17 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Eagles 33-10 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Eagles 31-20 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Eagles 31-14

Given the playoff implications and the fact that the Giants have no reason to play their starters, it should come as little surprise the Eagles were a unanimous pick.

That largely stood true for other experts and insiders around the league, who are picking Philly at a 95% clip, according to NFL Pickwatch.

For whatever reason, fans are giving the Giants a slightly better chance to win. They are picking the Eagles at 90%, which is still quite one-sided.

