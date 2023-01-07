Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 18 picks

The New York Giants (9-6-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 13.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 18 matchup:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Dominique Foxworth (ESPN)

Eagles

N/A

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Eagles

N/A

Matt Bowen (ESPN)

Eagles

N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS)

Eagles

30-20

John Breech (CBS)

Eagles

30-17

Jared Dubin (CBS)

Eagles

41-16

Richard Morin (USA TODAY)

Eagles

25-17

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Eagles

33-10

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Eagles

31-20

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)

Eagles

31-14

Given the playoff implications and the fact that the Giants have no reason to play their starters, it should come as little surprise the Eagles were a unanimous pick.

That largely stood true for other experts and insiders around the league, who are picking Philly at a 95% clip, according to NFL Pickwatch.

For whatever reason, fans are giving the Giants a slightly better chance to win. They are picking the Eagles at 90%, which is still quite one-sided.

