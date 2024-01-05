Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 18 picks
The New York Giants (5-11) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5.5-point home underdogs but that spread has softened slightly with New York at +4.5 as of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 18 matchup.
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Brooke Cersosimo (NFLN)
Eagles
26-20
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Eagles
24-19
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
Eagles
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS)
Eagles
26-24
John Breech (CBS)
Eagles
27-20
Jordan Dajani (CBS)
Eagles
27-26
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Eagles
35-22
Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)
Eagles
23-17
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Eagles
31-19
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Eagles
24-20
Despite being competitive in recent weeks, the above panel has routinely picked against the Giants en masse. And true to form, they close out the season unanimously predicting a loss — although most believe this one will be close.
That trend continued among other league insiders and experts with 95 percent picking the Eagles to win on Sunday, according to NFL Pickwatch.
Fans view things similarly but are slightly more optimistic. Nine percent believe the Giants will close out the season with an upset over Philly.
