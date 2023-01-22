Giants vs. Eagles highlights Divisional Round
Watch all of the highlights from the 2022 NFC Divisional Round matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about QB Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury and CB L'Jarius Sneed's nose injury following the divisional-round win against the #Jaguars.
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
Hear what Rob Gronkowski thinks about Tom Brady's upcoming decision on his football future
The candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
With a mostly healthy roster heading into Sunday's playoff game, the 49ers' biggest injury update revolved around Jimmy Garoppolo.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed what stands out most to him about 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
A 49ers Super Bowl win could force the sports betting service to make big payments after doubting the No. 2 seed midway through the season.
Tough week for Brady.
Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
Patrick Mahomes was hobbled by Jaguars pressure near the end of the first quarter, and this could change the complexion of the game.
We must start with a conversation about the injury.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa‘s actions on and off the field last weekend have resulted in fines from the NFL. Bosa was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct twice during last Saturday’s loss to the Jaguars. The first flag came after he said something to an official and the second came when he threw his helmet to [more]
Eight teams still have a shot at the Super Bowl after making it through wild-card weekend.
NFL writers made their picks and shared their thoughts on the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars.