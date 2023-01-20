Giants vs. Eagles: Divisional Playoff staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (10-7-1) will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) this Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.

Experts are leaning heavily toward Philly this week — 8:2 — with many expecting a one-score game.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this divisional playoff battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Giants 28, Eagles 24

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are loose, they’re playing with house money and they really have nothing to lose on Saturday night. They’ve already far exceeded expectations and the vast majority of the football world sees a loss as an inevitability. All of that plays into Big Blue’s hands. Throughout their history, they play up to the level of their opponents and thrive when doubted. Meanwhile, inside that locker room, their confidence is off the charts. Add in cornerback Adroeee’ Jackson, safety Xavier McKinney, and defensive lineman Leonard Williams — none of whom played in Week 14 — and it’s a whole different ballgame.

John Fennelly: Eagles 27, Giants 24

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

While many are picking the Giants this week, I can’t seem to get there. This won’t be like the 48-22 game earlier this season but the Eagles still should have enough to eke out a victory. The Giants have the momentum and they are healthier than they’ve been in a while. That means they’ll play a better game, that’s all. Predicting a win here is a bridge too far, I’m afraid. I see the Eagles kicking a last-minute field goal to send Big Blue home for the winter on Saturday. For once, I hope I’m wrong.

Tyler Henry: Eagles 33, Giants 27

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

I would love nothing more than to see this magical season from the New York Football Giants to continue on Saturday. Quite honestly, if the Giants weren’t near flawless in their wild-card game against the Vikings, I’d probably be predicting a blowout in this game.

Story continues

I think the Giants’ confidence and momentum keep the game close but ultimately, the offense and the pass rush of the Eagles will prove to be too much for the Giants to handle.

Kevin Hickey: Eagles 30, Giants 24

Rob Carr/Getty Images

This should be a hard-fought battle, but the Eagles come away with a win. The dual-threat ability of Jalen Hurts and his return to health from a shoulder injury could mean trouble for the Giants defense. The offense was extremely efficient during the wild-card win, but the Eagles defense creates a much more dynamic problem. The Giants will be able to keep up for the most part, but the explosive weapons Philly boasts proves to be too much in the end.

Jeevan Kirkland: Giants 24, Eagles 20

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to beat a team three times in the NFL especially when both squads are playoff-caliber teams. Many may have doubted if the Giants were a non-fraudulent playoff team during the regular season but they officially proved all doubters wrong by beating a very strong Minnesota Vikings team in the Wild Card round.

Now, New York will be able to get its second chance at revenge this postseason as they play the division rivals Eagles. While Philidelphia will be a tough out, Big Blue is hot and this is the perfect time for them to go on a run. Not to mention, there may be a few Giants fans in attendance for the trip to Lincoln Financial Field.

Serena Burks: Giants 35, Eagles 34

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

I’m switching up how I do things this week. Normally I analyze each team and weigh their strengths and weaknesses before making a prediction. This week feels different, though, and the numbers don’t matter. On paper, the Eagles should win this game. But watching the Giants on the field, and the coaching staff on the sidelines, the desire to win and the excitement around this program is palpable. My gut says Giants win.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire