Giants vs. Eagles: Daniel Jones on importance of preparation in win over Eagles | Giants Post Game

Daniel Jones white jersey Giants vs Eagles

Heading into their Week 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, QB Daniel Jones and the Giants were coming off a brutal 30-10 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then they fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett at the beginning of the week, hoping to change up the struggling offense.

With Freddie Kitchens calling plays, Jones and the Giants found a way to beat the Eagles, 13-7. Even though the offense mustered just 264 total yards and the offense didn't show significant improvements, Jones had a turnover-free game and spoke about the importance of preparation after the win.

"We did a good job kind of as a group, and all the coaches kind of together coming up with a plan and understanding what exactly we were going to do heading into this game," Jones said. "I thought from a player standpoint, we handled it well that communication and getting on the same page, getting everyone together. And then from a coaching standpoint, I thought they did a good job coming together with that plan and giving it to us."



Jones completed 19-of-30 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown in the win. He spread the ball out a bit, as Kenny Golladay made three receptions for 50 yards, Darius Slayton had three catches for 40 yards, and Evan Engram had three catches for 37 yards. Jones' touchdown pass went to tight end Chris Myarick on a goal line play where he somehow held on for the catch.

The third-year QB out of Duke went on to discuss the team's communication during practice and said that was the key adjustment they made throughout the week.

"I thought overall the communication was pretty good," Jones said. "I think it was just getting a feel for their defense and what we liked against it. I think just kind of the planning process, going through the week, going through practice, kind of narrowing down the game plan. Just kind of that process of figuring out what you're going to call in the game. I think was good and pretty smooth, but I think that was the thing we adjusted to well this week."

The Giants will look to win back-to-back games when they go on the road to Miami and face off against the Dolphins on Dec. 5 at 1:00 p.m.