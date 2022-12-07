Giants vs. Eagles: 5 things to know about Week 14

The New York Giants (7-4-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a game that Big Blue is hoping to steal.

Here are five things to know about the Week 14 matchup.

The series

Sunday marks the 179th meeting between the Giants and Eagles going back to 1933. The Eagles lead the regular season series, 87-85-2, with the teams splitting their four postseason meetings.

Philadelphia has gotten the better of the Giants in recent years. Including playoffs, the Eagles are 22-6 (.786) over the past 28 contests versus New York dating back to 2008.

Philly is flying high

The Eagles own the best record in the NFL (11-1) this year and have started 11-1 for just the fourth time in franchise history. 1949, 1980 and 2004 were the other seasons.

An 11-1 start has boded well for them in the past. They won the NFL Championship in 1949 and made the Super Bowl in 1980 and 2004, losing both times.

A well-rounded Eagles team

The Eagles are third in the NFL in total offense and second in total defense.

They lead the league in rushing touchdowns, takeaways and are second in sacks.

In Week 13 against Tennessee, the Eagles became the first NFL team to throw for 350-plus yards after rushing for 350-plus yards the previous week since the 1987 Raiders.

Philadelphia is the only team in the NFL that has not lost on the road this season.

Jalen Hurts: MVP candidate

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a bona fide candidate for NFL Most Valuable Player this season.

Hurts ranks fourth in the NFL in total yards (3,549), behind Patrick Mahomes (4,091), Josh Allen (3,987) and Joe Burrow (3,670). He also has the 4th-most total TDs (a career-high 29) in the league, trailing only Mahomes (32), Allen (30) and Burrow (30).

He is the only QB in NFL history with 7,000-plus passing yards (7,003) and 1,500-plus rushing yards (1,665) through 31 career starts.

Hurts has won 16 of his previous 18 regular-season starts since Week 10 of 2021, which marks the highest winning percentage (.889) among NFL QBs over that span.

Giants are reeling

The Giants are coming off a 20-20 tie against Washington at home last week, a game that was winnable at several junctures.

They have only won once since Week 7 and have been outscored 122-95 over those five games.

The Giants have allowed an average of 164 yards rushing over their last three games and have only thrown for over 200 yards in four of their 12 games this season.

