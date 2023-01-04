Giants vs. Eagles: 5 things to know about Week 18

The New York Giants travel down to the City of Brotherly Love to face their long-time NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, to close out their 2022 regular season schedule.

Here are five things to know about Week 18.

What's at stake

The Giants (9-6-1) are locked into the 6th overall seed in the NFC Playoffs and cannot better their position by winning or worsen it by losing. They are expected to strategically hold back some key players as this is seen as a meaningless game for them.

The Eagles (13-2) have clinched a playoff spot and can clinch both the NFC East and the No. 1 seed, home-field advantage, and NFC’s lone first-round bye with a win on Sunday. If they lose to the Giants, the Eagles could still win the division if Dallas loses to Washington and the home-field advantage and top seed if San Francisco loses.

The series

This will be the 180th meeting between the Giants and Philadelphia going back to 1933. The Eagles lead the series, 88-85-2 in the regular season. The teams have split their four postseason meetings.

In the regular season, the Giants are 48-40-1 at home and 37-48-1 on the road in this series.

The Eagles have won 14 of the last 17 meetings including the 48-22 drubbing in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Latest trends

The Giants have won two of their last three games with the one loss coming with no time left on the clock in Minnesota on a 61-yard field goal.

The Eagles have lost two straight — 40-34 in Dallas two weeks ago and 20-10 versus New Orleans at home last week.

Philadelphia averaged over 158 yards reusing per game through Week 15 but without quarterback Jalen Hurts the past two games, they’ve averaged just 77 yards per game on the ground.

In the Giants’ last six games, quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown six touchdowns and just one interception. He has also rushed for three scores.

Sack attack

Following a seven-sack performance against New Orleans last Sunday, the Eagles now have a team-record 67 sacks. That is the most by a team in the NFL by 15 (New England, 52) this season.

Only four teams in the history of the NFL have posted more sacks in a single season behind the 1984 Bears (72), 1989 Vikings (71), 1987 Bears (70) and 1985 Giants (68).

Philadelphia is the first team since 1982 (when sacks became an official statistic) to post six or more sacks in five consecutive games.

Eagles milestones

The Eagles have 13 victories this season, tying their franchise high set in 2004 and duplicated in 2017. Philadelphia went to the Super Bowl in both of those seasons, winning in 2017. A win over the Giants Sunday would set a new franchise high, albeit in a 17-game season.

Center Jason Kelce appeared in his 175th career regular-season game, also last week, tying Brent Celek (2007-17) for the fifth-most in franchise history behind David Akers (188, 1999-2010), Brian Dawkins (183, 1996-2008), Harold Carmichael (180, 1971-83) and Brandon Graham (177).

Wide receiver A.J. Brown has 1,401 receiving yards and needs nine yards this week against the Giants to break Mike Quick’s single-season team record of 1,409, set in 1983.

Wide receiver Devonta Smith needs one reception versus New York this week to set a new franchise record for receptions in a single season by a wide receiver (89), set by Irving Fryar in 1996.

