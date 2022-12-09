Giants vs. Eagles: 4 reasons for concern in Week 14

The New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in the first of two meetings between the division rivals over the final five games of the season.

The Eagles are sporting an 11-1 record and they give the Giants a tall task going into Sunday.

After a 6-1 start, The Giants find themselves with a 1-3-1 record over their last five games. They will hope to get back on the right track soon and a win Sunday would be a massive statement game for Big Blue.

Here are some causes for concern going into Sunday.

Giants' receivers vs. Eagles' secondary

The Giants have been thin at receiver all season long and Sunday may pose the biggest threat to Big Blue in terms of the secondary they are going up against.

Darius Slay is one of the better veteran corners in the league. Add to that the familiar face of James Bradberry in possibly a revenge game for the former Giant.

The Giants passing game will have their hands full against the Eagles.

Eagles' defensive line

The Eagles’ defensive line is one of the more talented and deeper units in the entire NFL. With the struggles in the running game for Saquon Barkley and the offensive line as of late, the Giants may have the most trouble they have had all season this coming Sunday.

Even more concerning than getting the running game going is the pass rush of the Eagles’ Front 7. Only the Dallas Cowboys have more sacks on the year and we know how the Giants offensive line faired trying to block the Cowboys’ Front 7.

Giants' secondary

The Giants’ secondary will likely still be without two of their better players in Adoree’ Jackson and Xavier McKinney.

The Eagles have one of the better cores in the league when it comes to the weapons around Jalen Hurts. The Giants will most certainly have their hands full with both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Bonus concern: Boston Scott

Boston Scott’s success against the Giants speaks for itself. He has 16 career touchdowns and eight of them are against Big Blue. At this point, it would be surprising if Scott didn’t have a touchdown on Sunday.

