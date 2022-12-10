Giants vs. Eagles: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 14

The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philidelphia Eagles (11-1) for a Week 14 divisional matchup this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here are three reasons for optimism entering Week 14.

Last matchup in MetLife

AP Photo/John Munson

On November 28th, 2021, the Giants hosted the Eagles. This was Jalen Hurts’ first (most likely of many) start against New York. It was a rough outing for Hurts and the Eagles as the quarterback completed only 45 percent of his passes for 129 yards and three interceptions. The game resulted in a 13-7 victory for Big Blue.

The Eagles and Hurts have definitely improved since this contest but New York dialed up the recipe for success defensively. Hopefully, Wink Martindale’s defense can come up with a legendary performance to stop Hurts and the potent Eagles offense.

Eagles run defense

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

While the Eagles have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL they are definitely more vulnerable in the run game. They have allowed 117.9 yards per game on the ground this season. This is a facet of the game where New York excels as they average 149.7 rushing yards per game.

If Saquon Barkley can be healthy for this game, the combination of the Penn State graduate and Daniel Jones can possibly force some problems for the Eagles’ defense.

Rivalry

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Separated by less than 100 miles, East Rutherford and Philidelphia have rich football histories. This rivalry has existed since 1933 when the Giants won their first two matchups against the Eagles.

Since then, the series has been relatively even with a lot of passion from both sides. These two teams do not like each other and oftentimes these games have extracurricular activities. With all this passion and history, there is hope for New York to come out and give the NFL’s best team a run for its money.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire