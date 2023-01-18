Giants vs. Eagles: 3 reasons for concern in Divisional Playoff game

Following the New York Giants’ impressive win on the road over the Minnesota Vikings, they will now move on to a massive test this weekend going up against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles with a trip to the NFC Championship game at stake.

The Giants have been dreadful in recent memory against the Eagles and this year wasn’t much different. They were dominated in the first matchup of the season, while in the second matchup, they rested their starters ahead of the playoffs.

Now, the Giants will get a third shot at the Eagles. They are coming in as heavy road underdogs going up against the top seed in the NFC.

Here are three causes for concern headed into the division showdown Saturday night.

Eagles' pass rush

The Eagles finished the season with a league-leading 70 sacks on the year — a few short of the NFL record. They are stacked on the defensive line and their front-seven is certainly something the Giants have to game-plan against.

The Giants’ offensive line has been wildly inconsistent in pass protection all season long. Rookie Evan Neal has struggled mightily down the stretch while as a whole, the offensive line has improved in the later part of the year.

If the Giants are going to compete in this game, they have to keep the Eagles from getting to Daniel Jones.

Eagles' weapons

The Eagles’ big trade on draft night last off-season to acquire A.J. Brown has paid off big time for them. Between he and DeVonta Smith, the Giants’ secondary will have their hands full trying to slow down the Eagles’ receivers.

Having Adoree Jackson back will be huge for Big Blue and was such a key in the Wild Card game against the Vikings. This is big for this matchup considering the Giants were without him the first time around when they played the Eagles.

Wink Martindale’s defense is coming off a game where they had to deal with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and T.J. Hockenson. The Eagles pose a different style of offense with their weapons and hopefully, the Giants’ coaching staff will have their defense prepared.

Turnovers

The Eagles had 17 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries this season, good for the fourth-most takeaways in the league and their turnover differential (+8) is third-best in the league.

Their dynamic cornerback duo of Darius Slay and former Giant James Bradberry poses a tough threat to New York’s receivers. Philadelphia’s pass rush paired with their cornerbacks could force Jones into making a mistake on Saturday.

The difference between the Giants’ loss against the Vikings in the regular season and the win against them last week was the fact that the Giants did not commit crucial turnovers in Vikings’ territory.

Slowing down the Eagles’ offense will be tough as it is and it is so important for the Giants not to give Philly extra opportunities. Protecting the ball will certainly be key for Big Blue.

