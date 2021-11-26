Giants vs. Eagles: 3 causes for concern in Week 12

The New York Giants (3-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium this Sunday in a game between two NFC East rivals hoping to stay relevant in the division race.

Here are three reasons for concern for the Giants in Week 12.

The trends

The Giants won the last meeting but the series has been dominated by the Eagles of late.

Philadelphia has won 20 of its last 25 games (an .800 winning percentage) versus the Giants, including a 10-3 (.769) record against Big Blue in away games dating back to the 2008 season.

Eagles can pound the rock

The Eagles have one of the top running attacks in the NFL. They have rushed for 175 or mare yards in each of their last four games. They are second in the league this year behind Cleveland with an average of 153.4 yards per game.

Since Week 8, the Eagles lead the NFL in rushing offense (217.5 yards per game), third-down offense (55.4%) and explosive plays with 46. Explosive plays are defined as passing plays of 16 or more yards and rushes of 10 or more yards.

Philly can score, Giants can't

The Eagles have been lighten up the scoreboard since Week 8.

Philadelphia has been the league’s second-highest scoring offense (34.5 points per game) in that span behind only Indianapolis (35.0), as well as the NFL’s second-largest point margin (+63) behind New England (+84).

The Giants have averaged just 18.9 points per game this year, 16.7 over their last three games.

