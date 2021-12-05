Giants vs. Dolphins Week 13 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New York Giants (4-7) and Miami Dolphins (5-7) square off on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida in Week 13.
Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
New York Giants
QB Daniel Jones (nbeck)
WR Sterling Shepard (quad)
WR Kadarius Toney (quad)
CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad)
LB Oshane Ximines
OL Wes Martin
Miami Dolphins
CB Trill Williams (hamstring)
RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle)
TE Adam Shaheen (knee)
S Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow)
LB Darius Hodge
NT John Jenkins
For the Giants, veteran Mike Glennon will start under center in place of Daniel Jones. His wide receivers will be Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, John Ross and Collin Johnson.
Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts