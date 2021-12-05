Giants vs. Dolphins Week 13 inactives: Who’s in, who’s out?

The New York Giants (4-7) and Miami Dolphins (5-7) square off on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida in Week 13.

Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:

New York Giants

QB Daniel Jones (nbeck)

WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

WR Kadarius Toney (quad)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad)

LB Oshane Ximines

OL Wes Martin

Miami Dolphins

CB Trill Williams (hamstring)

RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle)

TE Adam Shaheen (knee)

S Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow)

LB Darius Hodge

NT John Jenkins

For the Giants, veteran Mike Glennon will start under center in place of Daniel Jones. His wide receivers will be Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, John Ross and Collin Johnson.

